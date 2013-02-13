FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot reaffirms recovery goals as loss balloons
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 13, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot reaffirms recovery goals as loss balloons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen unveiled a 5 billion-euro ($6.73 billion) net loss for 2012, bloated by asset write-downs, and vowed to halve cash consumption this year even as European car demand shrinks further.

The net loss, which compares with a 588 million-euro profit the previous year, reflected 4.74 billion in asset write-downs as well as collapsing European sales of Peugeot and Citroen models, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Losses at the struggling auto division swelled to 1.5 billion euros from 92 million a year earlier, as group revenue fell 5.2 percent to 58.4 billion.

The company said a recovery plan to cut manufacturing costs achieved savings of 1.18 billion euros, ahead of its 1 billion goal.

“The results of the cost reduction and asset disposal plans have exceeded our targets,” Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in a statement. “The foundations for our rebound have been laid.”

He reiterated the company’s aim this year to halve negative operating cash flow, which amounted to 3 billion euros in 2012, including 2.5 billion euros at the auto division. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.