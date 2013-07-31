FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot lifts cash target as restructuring bites
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 5:38 AM / in 4 years

Peugeot lifts cash target as restructuring bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen raised its closely watched cash goal for 2013 as it posted first-half losses contained by cost-cutting.

Excluding restructuring costs, Peugeot aims to reduce last year’s 3 billion euros ($4 billion) in negative cash flow “at least by half” in 2013, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said as he presented first-half results on Wednesday.

The company’s restructuring progress is “going more quickly than expected”, Chatillon told reporters on a conference call, though he added: “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Peugeot, which had previously targeted 1.5 billion euros in full-year cash burn, recorded positive cash flow of 203 million euros in January-June as it cut capital expenditure by 764 million euros.

The operating loss widened to 65 million euros from 51 million euros before one-off gains and charges on a 3.8 percent revenue decline to 27.71 billion euros, the company said.

Peugeot also cut its net loss by almost half to 426 million euros from 818 million euros a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.