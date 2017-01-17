Study shows Citroen C4 diesel emissions exceed limits -Le Parisien

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Citroen C4 Cactus diesel model made by French car maker PSA is producing emissions that are much higher than allowed, according to a study by the Joint Research Center, a laboratory linked to the European Commission, French daily Le Parisien reported on Tuesday.

The paper, which says it saw a copy of the study, said that outdoor road tests on the C4 Cactus BlueHDi 100 in Spain and Italy show that the vehicle emits up to 585 mg of nitrogen oxide per kilometre, compared to the maximum 80 mg/km allowed under its Euro 6 emissions rules label.

"We are surprised by these results, of which we have not been informed and whose format we are not familiar with, while similar vehicles, equipped with the same engine, have been tested by French authorities and obtained results that were perfectly in line with regulations, in particular under outdoor driving conditions," a PSA spokesman said.

He was referring to emissions tests ordered by the French government last year in the wake of German carmaker Volkswagen's emissions scandal.

PSA shares were the biggest losers on the CAC40 index in early trade, down 2.13 percent while the index was down just 0.73 percent. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)