PARIS Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group , maker of Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, has been referred to prosecutors over its diesel emissions, the company said on Thursday.

The decision is a blow for the Paris-based manufacturer, whose diesel technology had until now escaped serious criticism in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal.

"We are extremely surprised, even shocked by this decision," PSA engineering chief Gilles Le Borgne told reporters at the company's headquarters.

PSA is the fourth carmaker to be referred for possible prosecution by France's consumer fraud agency, after Volkswagen , Renault and Fiat Chrysler.

