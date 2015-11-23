FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot says to work with NGO to publish real-world fuel usage
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 23, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Peugeot says to work with NGO to publish real-world fuel usage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will cooperate with Brussels-based NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) to measure and publish the real-world fuel consumption of its vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters on Monday.

The announcement by Europe’s No 2 carmaker comes two months after the Volkswagen missions-cheating scandal came to light.

“In these troubled times for the industry, we must keep the trust of our consumers,” Tavares said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
