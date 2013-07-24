Peugeot state loan to get EU green light -paper

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission will give the green light for a state loan guarantee for PSA Peugeot Citroen’s financing arm in “a matter of days”, its top competition official told Le Figaro daily.

The French government has provided the loss-making French carmaker with a 7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) loan guarantee.

“The Commission’s agreement will include the amount of the authorised aid, which remains to be specified,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Le Figaro in an interview.

Asked if the Commission would give final approval for the plan, he said: “Yes, it’s a matter of days. We are very close to a final decision. There’s been good work on both sides.”

PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are discussing a consumer finance venture that could give the troubled carmaker more freedom from state interference and the Spanish bank a bigger presence in France, people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by David Holmes)