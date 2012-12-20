FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU challenges French-backed Peugeot rescue -report
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2012 / 8:42 PM / 5 years ago

EU challenges French-backed Peugeot rescue -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union is challenging the terms of a French government-backed debt rescue for carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen’s financing arm, Les Echos reported.

In a letter to the French government, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the state-orchestrated refinancing of Banque PSA Finance constituted state aid, the French daily said in a preview of its Friday edition.

Peugeot had no immediate comment, a company spokesman said. French government and EU officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

A state aid probe by Brussels could ultimately increase the cost to Peugeot of a 7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) state loan guarantee granted in October and an 11.5 billion euro refinancing deal to be finalized with creditors next month.

The EU objections follow a formal complaint received by Brussels from an unidentified Peugeot competitor, according to the paper.

$1=0.7555 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Peter Galloway

