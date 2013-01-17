FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot to negotiate flexibility accord at French factories
January 17, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Peugeot to negotiate flexibility accord at French factories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to negotiate a flexibility accord with workers in its French factories in the coming months, an executive said on Thursday.

“We will be working on a flexibility accord in the coming months that will be a key element of improving the competitiveness of the group,” said Denis Martin, the industrial director of Peugeot at a press briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)

