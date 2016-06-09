Peugeot family ready to increase stake in carmaker - Les Echos

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France’s Peugeot family is ready to consider raising its stake in PSA Group, the carmaker it controlled until a government-backed bailout in 2014, former chairman Thierry Peugeot and other members of the founding clan said in a rare group interview with Les Echos.

“We can make the effort,” Thierry Peugeot is quoted as saying in the business daily’s Friday edition. “We should move decisively - there are a lot of us who think the same way.”

The French state and China’s Dongfeng each took 14 percent stakes in PSA in a 3 billion euro capital increase in 2014, diluting the Peugeots’ holding to the same level and ending family control of the carmaker as it teetered close to bankruptcy.

Two years into the company’s ebullient recovery under new PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, the government is now considering the sale of all or part of its stake, officials say.

However, Thierry’s cousin Robert Peugeot, who heads the main family holding company, sounded a more prudent note in the joint interview while maintaining that the family was “open” to making a new investment. “We don’t have unlimited resources,” he said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Hugh Lawson)