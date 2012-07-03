FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot expects to buy Fiat stake in Sevelnord plan-document
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 3, 2012 / 9:37 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot expects to buy Fiat stake in Sevelnord plan-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen expects to buy Fiat’s stake in their joint venture factory in Northern France, which the Italian automaker has already made clear it plans to exit, Peugeot said on Tuesday in an internal document.

Peugeot has called an extraordinary meeting of the plant’s works council for Wednesday July 11 on “Fiat Auto’s plan to sell their stake and the purchase of their shares by Peugeot Automobiles and Citroen Automobiles,” according to the document seen by Reuters.

Peugeot in May asked workers at the Sevelnord plant to agree to a pay freeze, hundreds of job cuts and other concessions or face possible closure.

Reporting By Gilles Guillaume

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.