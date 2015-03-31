FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot CEO will consider merger only after turnaround -paper
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 31, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Peugeot CEO will consider merger only after turnaround -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen will only be ready for a possible merger after it has completed its recovery plan, CEO Carlos Tavares told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“(Fiat Chrysler boss) Sergio Marchionne is welcome every time he wants to speak to us but for us it’s a little bit early now,” Tavares said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“We need to finish our cure and recover our good health.”

Media reports recently suggested Fiat Chrysler was talking to Peugeot and Volkswagen about a potential tie-up.

The reports were denied by Fiat and the French and German companies.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.