Peugeot names Gallois as new chairman
March 19, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot names Gallois as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday its board had selected French civil servant Louis Gallois as its next chairman, as the carmaker prepares for a 3 billion euro ($4.2 billion) tie-up with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group.

Paris-based Peugeot last month announced a rescue deal in which it will sell shares to Dongfeng and the French government, reducing the family’s stake to match their equal holdings of about 14 percent.

The signing of the agreements is scheduled for March 26, the statement said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost

