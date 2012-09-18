FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peugeot plans Gefco sale to Russian Railways - source
September 18, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Peugeot plans Gefco sale to Russian Railways - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is close to a deal to sell its logistics division Gefco to Russian Railways after the state-owned company beat out rival bidders, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

Peugeot and Russian Railways are “preparing to enter exclusive negotiations,” said the source, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential. A sale agreement “could be concluded in coming weeks.”

A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to comment.

The board of Russian Railways was still mulling a bid for Gefco in August, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The board presentation, which valued the whole of Gefco at $1.3 billion, said the deal would have a positive impact on Russia’s global competitiveness by improving the quality of logistics services.

Peugeot had already shortlisted Gores Group, Platinum Equity, PAI and a team of CVC and AXA Private Equity as bidders, people faimilar with the situation said a month earlier.

One of the automakers hardest hit by Europe’s market slump, Peugeot said earlier this year it planned to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling a majority stake in GEFCO along with other assets as it struggles to contain mounting losses.

$1 = 0.7612 euros Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow; writing by Laurence Frost; editing by Christian Plumb and Andrew Hay

