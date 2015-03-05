UPDATE 2-Peugeot's blue-chip index comeback spurs recovery

(Adds company reaction, closing share prices)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen will return to France’s benchmark CAC-40 index, stock market operator Euronext said on Thursday, delivering a likely boost to the French carmaker as it emerges from a prolonged European sales slump and bailout.

Peugeot will replace Gemalto, which had already been identified as a possible exit candidate before reports last month that millions of its mobile phone SIM cards had been hacked by U.S. and British intelligence.

CAC-40 re-entry could boost Peugeot’s shares - up 49 percent so far this year - by triggering automatic buying on behalf of exchange-traded and tracker funds.

It may also further increase liquidity and put the carmaker firmly back on the radar for foreign investors - as well signalling to customers, staff and competitors that the company’s turnaround strategy is gaining traction.

“Returning to the CAC-40 will increase our international exposure, which is an important part of the plan,” Peugeot spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.

Spiralling losses led Peugeot to a 3 billion euro ($3.31 billion) bailout last year, in which the French government and Chinese state-controlled carmaker Dongfeng took matching 14 percent stakes in the Paris-based company.

New Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, appointed during the bailout negotiations, has since begun cutting inventory, production costs and the group’s model lineup in pursuit of a 2 percent operating margin by 2018.

Gemalto’s CAC-40 exit and Peugeot’s return, after a two-and-a-half-year absence, will take effect on March 23, Euronext said. Index membership decisions reflect the size of a company’s free-floating market capitalisation and trading volumes.

Peugeot shares closed 2.9 percent higher in Paris ahead of the announcement, with Gemalto down 2.6 percent. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Editing by Geert De Clercq and William Hardy)