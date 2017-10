PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors may expand their alliance plan to cover more vehicle categories and technologies, the French automaker said.

As well as sharing subcompacts and mid-sized cars, as announced last month, the companies will consider joint programs in compact minivans, large cars, dual-clutch transmissions and a hybrid or electric small car, Peugeot said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)