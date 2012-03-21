UPDATE 1-Peugeot share sale end puts focus on plant cuts, GM

* Vast majority of new shares go to existing holders-banker

* Shares close 1.4 pct higher, well above issue price

* Peugeot free to focus on capacity, GM deal

By Laurence Frost and Arno Schuetze

PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s 1 billion euro ($1.3 bln) share sale appeared to be in the bag on Wednesday, freeing the carmaker to focus on its next hurdles: downsizing European production and making its alliance with General Motors work.

Peugeot shares closed well above the issue price of the new stock as bidding ended, effectively guaranteeing the operation’s success, according to a banker involved in the transaction.

“The capital increase is going very well,” the banker said.

The share issue throws Peugeot a lifeline while allowing GM to acquire the bulk of a 7 percent stake it agreed to buy under the alliance plan announced on Feb. 29. Its completion will refocus attention on Peugeot’s bigger challenges - carrying out politically fraught plant cuts and implementing the GM deal.

“We need to see more detail on the areas where they can work together and find savings,” Barclays Capital analyst Michael Tyndall said. “Investor expectations are also growing that there will be (plant) closures in Europe.”

European auto market conditions look tougher in 2012 than last year, when every major carmaker except Volkswagen lost money, Tyndall added. “Governments are no longer able to help out, so it feels as if we’re fast approaching crunch time.”

Peugeot shares rose 1.4 percent to end at 13.10 euros, equivalent to a theoretical price of 11.46 euros after dilution by the capital increase underwritten by BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

VAST MAJORITY

That compares with an issue price of 8.27 euros reserved for existing shareholders, who can choose between buying the new stock or selling their subscription rights to new investors. As part of the deal, the founding Peugeot family is selling more than half of its rights to GM.

“The transaction is going through smoothly,” said another capital markets banker at one of the institutions. The “vast majority” of new shares will be sold to existing shareholders and the remainder “easily placed with new investors”, he said.

The outcome of the issue will be announced by Peugeot next week, a company spokesman said, declining further comment. Settlement and delivery of the new shares is set for March 29.

Peugeot, Europe’s no.2 carmaker, last month stepped up cost-cutting, froze key plant investments and announced 1.5 billion euros in asset sales after its core auto division swung to a 497 million euro operating loss in the second half.

Its share of the shrinking European passenger car market slipped 1 percentage point to 12.4 percent last year, as regional leader Volkswagen gained 2 points to 23.3 percent.

GM and Peugeot have so far maintained their alliance plan will not affect the European downsizing needed at both companies.

Under the deal, GM and Peugeot have pledged to share purchasing and development costs as they pool design and production of at least two vehicle categories starting in 2016.

Future subcompacts such as GM’s Opel Corsa and the Citroen C3 will be based on Peugeot technology, while mid-sized cars such as the Opel Insignia, Citroen C5 and Peugeot 508 will draw on GM platforms.

GM’s next five-year plan for its European operations is to be discussed at a meeting of the Opel supervisory board on March 28.