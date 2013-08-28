FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot eyes GM tie-up in South America - FT
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot eyes GM tie-up in South America - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen wants to take advantage of partner General Motors’ strength in South America to reduce its dependence on Europe, Peugeot brand head Maxime Picat told the Financial Times.

The executive ruled out working with GM in the Indian market, where the U.S. carmaker has two factories, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

“We have decided to focus on China ... South America and Russia,” the Financial Times quoted Picat as saying. “These are clearly our key targets outside Europe.”

Picat said there was a good opportunity to join forces with GM in highly competitive South American markets, where its partner already has “good scale”.

GM owns a 7 percent stake in PSA as part of an alliance unveiled last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.