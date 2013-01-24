Peugeot, GM joint programmes to use French co's technology

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Motors and alliance partner PSA Peugeot Citroen will build all three planned joint vehicle programmes on the French automaker’s technological platforms, the companies said on Thursday.

Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin and GM’s Opel Chairman Steve Girsky, who last year unveiled a broad-based partnership to share development costs and cut European losses, presented more details of their plans at a press conference in Brussels.