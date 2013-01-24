FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot, GM joint programmes to use French co's technology
January 24, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot, GM joint programmes to use French co's technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Motors and alliance partner PSA Peugeot Citroen will build all three planned joint vehicle programmes on the French automaker’s technological platforms, the companies said on Thursday.

Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin and GM’s Opel Chairman Steve Girsky, who last year unveiled a broad-based partnership to share development costs and cut European losses, presented more details of their plans at a press conference in Brussels.

Reporting By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
