PSA-GM deal won't include production - French min
February 29, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 6 years

PSA-GM deal won't include production - French min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The strategic alliance between car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors will not include production activities, with both car makers remaining operationally independent, French Industry Minister Eric Besson said.

The relationship between Peugeot and its local suppliers will not be changed by the deal, Besson added in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister also said Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin had pledged that the alliance would be favourable for jobs and the company’s presence in France.

“This agreement is good news for our automobile industry and for its workers,” Besson said.

