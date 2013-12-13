FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot shares tumble as GM offloads stake
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot shares tumble as GM offloads stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen fell 7.8 percent on Friday for a 20 percent four-day drop after General Motors sold its 7 percent stake in the struggling French carmaker in a private placement to institutional investors.

Peugeot shares already lost 7.6 percent on Thursday after the group announced a writedown and confirmed it was mulling a capital increase.

Asked on Friday if the state would take part in the capital increase, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told RMC radio: “I cannot answer your question. Will the question arise? Without doubt. But for now, let the companies discuss between themselves.”

He added: “The red line is that PSA will remain French. That is our position.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
