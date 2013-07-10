FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot, GM study U.S. van programme -report
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

Peugeot, GM study U.S. van programme -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - General Motors may sell PSA Peugeot Citroen commercial vans in the United States under plans being discussed to expand the carmakers’ operational alliance, La Tribune reported on Wednesday.

GM, which is already developing small cars and minivans with Peugeot, would sell the Peugeot delivery vans under one of its own brands, according to the French online business newspaper.

A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to comment on the report, which cited an unnamed Peugeot executive.

Peugeot and 7 percent shareholder GM have said they are exploring areas of further cooperation including possible development or production deals in Latin America and Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
