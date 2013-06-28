FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders, execs must map out Peugeot's future- Hollande
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Shareholders, execs must map out Peugeot's future- Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that it was up to PSA Peugeot Citroen shareholders and executives to set out plans for the company’s future, and only then could the state offer its view.

“First, it’s up to the shareholders and Peugeot’s managers to comment,” Hollande told journalists after an EU summit in Brussels. “I leave it up to the shareholders and the managers to make a statement. Then the state can make a statement.”

Reuters reported on Thursday that the company’s founding family has offered to give up control of the troubled French automaker as it tries to revive plans for a closer tie-up with General Motors, backed by a fresh capital injection.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.