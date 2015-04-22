FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot, IBM agree to expanded "connected car" partnership deal
April 22, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Peugeot, IBM agree to expanded "connected car" partnership deal

Eric Auchard

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroën , Europe’s second largest carmaker, and computer services supplier IBM, said on Wednesday they agreed to a partnership deal for connected car services that go beyond current navigation and infotainment offerings.

Financial terms of the new, seven-year deal were not disclosed. The agreement to develop new types of valued-added services for vehicles builds on an initial partnership between the automaker and technology consultant announced a year ago.

The companies said in a joint statement they plan to develop services within vehicles, for drivers and passengers, as well as back-end applications that, for example, could perform preventive car maintenance and traffic management functions. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

