Peugeot may announce Aulnay closure end-July - mayor

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French carmaker Peugeot could announced the closure of its factory in Aulnay-sous-Bois on July 25, said Gerard Segura, the mayor of the town where the factory is located.

“We are extremely worried that near the end of the month, when the group publishes its results, that it will likely announce its intention to close the Aulnay site,” Segura said on Monday at a roundtable organised by industry minister Arnaud Montebourg.

The mayor said Montebourg planned to meet Peugeot chief executive Philippe Varin on Tuesday to discuss the future of the Aulnay site where 3,600 people are employed. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Dan Lalor)