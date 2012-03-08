Peugeot 'determined' to keep factory open-French minister

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen said it was determined to keep open a northern French factory where it jointly assembles light commercial vehicles with Italian automaker Fiat, France’s industry minister said on Thursday.

Fiat is pulling out of the venture when the current partnership agreement expires in 2017, raising questions about the future of the plant, which also builds vehicles not part of the joint venture in smaller quantities. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Mark Porter)