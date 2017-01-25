FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Carmaker PSA returns to India with Birla manufacturing deal
January 25, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 7 months ago

Carmaker PSA returns to India with Birla manufacturing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group on Wednesday unveiled plans to return to the Indian market after striking car and powertrain manufacturing deals with CK Birla Group, a New Delhi-based conglomerate.

PSA, maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said it will assemble vehicles in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu by 2020 under an initial 100 million euro ($107 million) joint venture investment with Birla-owned HMFCL.

The partnership will also build car engines and transmissions under a separate manufacturing deal with AVTEC, another CK Birla company, the groups said in a joint statement.

$1 = 0.9329 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

