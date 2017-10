PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s vehicle production for Iran will remain halted for at least five months, a union official said on Thursday.

“Management informed us that the car kits activity for Iran will remain suspended at least until September,” said Bruno Lemerle, a CGT union representative at the French automaker. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)