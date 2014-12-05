FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot to assemble vehicles in Kazakhstan
December 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Peugeot to assemble vehicles in Kazakhstan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroën and AllurGroup signed an agreement to assemble vehicles in in Kazakhstan, Peugeot said in a statement.

Vehicle assembly will be organised at the SaryarkaAvtoProm plant in Kostanay, owned by AllurGroup. The first model to roll of the line in September 2016 will be a Peugeot 301, the brand`s best-selling car today in Kazakhstan.

From 2017, average production volume will be around 12,000 units per year with a possibility to extend up to 17,000.

PSA Peugeot Citroën and AllurGroup began cooperating in 2013 to produce and distribute Peugeot vehicles in Kazakhstan. In September 2013, AllurGroup subsidiary ArgomashHolding began turning out four Peugeot models - the Peugeot 301, 3008, 508 and Partner - at its SKD plant in Kostanay.

PSA Peugeot Citroën sold 2.8 million vehicles worldwide in 2013, of which 42% outside Europe.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq

