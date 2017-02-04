PARIS Feb 4 France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Saturday it had signed a contract to start assembling two car models in Kenya.

PSA, which wants to reduce its dependence on European sales, will assemble the Peugeot 508 and 3008 models from kits of pre-assembled modules with local partner URYSIA, its long-standing Kenyan importer and distributor.

The venture will initially produce about 1,000 vehicles annually, PSA said. The Peugeot brand previously assembled vehicles in the east African country between 1974 and 2002. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Helen Popper)