Peugeot to raise French job cut targets -media

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is raising its job-cutting target for France to 8,000 to 10,000, substantially higher than a previously announced plan for 4,000 layoffs, les Echos and Bloomberg reported, citing union sources.

The plan could result in up to 10 percent of Peugeot workers in France losing their jobs, the reports said.

In addition to 1,500 to 2,000 jobs at Peugeot’s Aulnay factory on the outskirts of Paris, whose possible shuttering has long been anticipated, 600 are threatened at its Sevelnord, a joint venture with Fiat, and at Rennes, which makes Citroen’s C5 model, Les Echos said.

Numerous administrative jobs could also be cut, the financial daily reported.

Peugeot officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Peugeot on Monday recorded a 9.5 percent combined sales decline for its two brands at home, part of a wider downturn in sales that also hit rivals like Italy’s Fiat. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Mike Nesbit)