FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Peugeot launches 2.7 bln euro loan refinancing
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 25, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Peugeot launches 2.7 bln euro loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen has launched syndication of a 2.7 billion euro ($3.71 billion) syndicated credit facility, the lead banks announced on Tuesday.

The financing, which launched on Monday, replaces an existing 2.4 billion euro credit line that matures in 2014 and 2015 and will enable PSA to increase its financial flexibility and extend the maturity of its financial resources.

The transaction is split between a 2 billion euro, five-year facility and a 700 million euro, three-year facility with two one-year extension options.

The new financing is conditional on the completion of a planned 3 billion euro capital increase announced on February 19.

The loan was underwritten by nine banks comprising joint bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC France, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Natixis and Societe Generale.

Peugeot is looking to replace a 2.4 billion euro facility that was originally agreed in July 2010 via bookrunners BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis, Royal bank of Scotland and Societe Generale.

The three-year financing had two one-year extension options, which were exercised so that 200 million euros is due to mature in July 2014, while the remaining 2.2 billion euros is due to mature in July 2015.

Peugeot is rated BB- by Standard & Poor’s and B1 by Moody‘s. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.