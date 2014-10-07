India's Mahindra to buy 51 pct in Peugeot scooter unit

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s largest utility vehicle maker, said on Tuesday its two-wheeler unit has made a binding offer to acquire a 51 percent stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen’s scooters business.

The deal will involve infusion of 15 million euros ($18.93 million) into Peugeot Motorcycles to finance projects, Mahindra said in a statement issued to the National Stock Exchange. The company did not give more information about the transaction.