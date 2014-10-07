FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra to buy 51 pct in Peugeot scooter unit
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 7, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

India's Mahindra to buy 51 pct in Peugeot scooter unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s largest utility vehicle maker, said on Tuesday its two-wheeler unit has made a binding offer to acquire a 51 percent stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen’s scooters business.

The deal will involve infusion of 15 million euros ($18.93 million) into Peugeot Motorcycles to finance projects, Mahindra said in a statement issued to the National Stock Exchange. The company did not give more information about the transaction.

$1 dollar = 0.7925 euro Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.