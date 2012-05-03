FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Peugeot says 208 mini beating domestic sales goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French orders for Peugeot’s 208 small car beat targets by 15 percent in the first month since launch, the French automaker said on Thursday.

PSA Peugeot Citroen has recorded 35,000 orders for the key model in its home market, compared with an initial 30,000 goal, the Paris-based company said in a statement.

The success of the new mini is critical to the recovery of Europe’s second-largest automaker from a sales slump that saw its core auto division swing to a loss last year and its regional car market share slide 1.4 points to 11.9 percent in the first quarter.

Peugeot Citroen’s domestic light vehicle registrations rose 8.7 percent last month as the overall decline in French registrations slowed to 1.3 percent from a 22 percent year-on-year plunge in March.

