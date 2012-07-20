FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM to meet Peugeot CEO on Monday
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

French PM to meet Peugeot CEO on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault will meet PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Chief Executive Philippe Varin on Monday ahead of a government plan for the car sector due next week, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

The meeting follows Peugeot’s announcement last week that it would cut 8,000 jobs in France and close an assembly plant at Aulnay near Paris in 2014 as part of an effort to stem operating losses of 200 million euros ($244 million) a month at its manufacturing division.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has already met Varin and trade union representatives, is scheduled to meet PSA Chairman Thierry Peugeot on July 26.

Peugeot said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro that government criticism of PSA Peugeot Citroen’s planned cutbacks have weakened the French automaker and even left it vulnerable to hostile takeover bids. (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.