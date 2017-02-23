FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Germany, France want long-term prospects for workers in PSA/Opel merger
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 6 months ago

Germany, France want long-term prospects for workers in PSA/Opel merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - France and Germany on Thursday called on the management of General Motors and PSA Group to give a "long-term perspective" for all production sites in the proposed acquisition of Opel from the U.S. carmaker.

They also said that both Opel and Peugeot should keep their own brand names and separate management entities.

"The merged company needs a sustainable strategy for the future with a long-term perspective for all production sites, development centres and staff," French Economy Minister Michel Sapin and his German counterpart Brigitte Zypries said in joint statement published after talks in Paris.

"Workers from both companies need clarity quickly and have to be involved in further talks," the ministers said.

Paris-based PSA and GM confirmed last week that they were in negotiations on a deal to create Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales behind Volkswagen, sparking criticism in Germany and Britain amid fears of possible job losses. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

