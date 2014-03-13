FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot leads French car orders gain - survey
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Peugeot leads French car orders gain - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen led an estimated 3 percent gain in French car orders last month, according to a survey published on Thursday, as model launches lifted demand for a third consecutive month.

Orders for new cars, which prefigure deliveries, jumped 12 percent at Citroen and 11 percent at sister brand Peugeot, boosted by the new 308 compact, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 retail groups.

Nissan, a smaller player in the French market, saw its orders surge 40 percent with the arrival of the new Qashqai sport utility vehicle, according to the survey.

Nissan’s French parent Renault posted a 1 percent gain in orders, it said, while European market leader Volkswagen recorded a 6 percent decline for its core VW brand. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.