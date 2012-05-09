FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PSA-GM to launch raft of joint models - press
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

PSA-GM to launch raft of joint models - press

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - French auto maker Peugeot and strategic partner General Motors will launch a raft of new models on shared platforms from 2016, a Peugeot executive said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

“The first models will start appearing from 2016, based on platforms shared by the two groups,” said Peugeot Director General Frederic Saint-Geours.

“We will launch a D-segment car, a crossover, a compact minivan, and two models in the B and C segments. After that, we will launch a shared-platform eco-friendly car.”

He provided no further details about models except to add that the two companies had no plans to launch a low-cost car.

Asked if PSA’s components maker Faurecia were for sale, he replied, “we have a 57 percent stake, and it is not strategic for us.”

PSA is seeking a solution to deal with plant overcapacity, he said in reply to a question about whether the automaker will shut its Rennes and Aulnay factories in France.

“We have gone on record saying that plant overcapacity exists, because the European market has dropped 20 percent,” he said.

“We are looking for a solution. We are carefully examining the economic policies of the various governments, and will take a decision. I can’t say what it will be, but we will take it, and at the right moment.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.