Peugeot adds Sevelnord night shift as van production picks up
April 13, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Peugeot adds Sevelnord night shift as van production picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen will hire 300 workers to add a third shift at its Sevelnord delivery van plant in northern France as production picks up, a union official said on Monday.

The French carmaker will raise production next month of models including the Citroen Jumpy and Peugeot Expert vans under plans presented to staff representatives earlier in the day, Jean-Francois Fabre of the Force Ouvriere union said.

Staff at the Sevelnord plant are already working on Saturdays this month and public holidays in May to meet increasing demand, Fabre said. The new night shift will add production of 3,700 vehicles in June-July.

Europe’s auto recovery gained pace and breadth in March, helped by improving consumer confidence, according to industry data released last week. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

