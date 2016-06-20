FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA commits to new Citroen model for Rennes plant
June 20, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

PSA commits to new Citroen model for Rennes plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group on Monday said it would invest 100 million euros ($113 million) in a new Citroen model at its Rennes plant in western France, a move likely to help to assuage workers' concerns about the future of the site.

The new Citroen, likely to be a compact SUV, will be launched in 2018 alongside a larger Peugeot model following an upgrade to the factory due to begin next year.

The commitment to Rennes, often seen as vulnerable to closure because of the plant's relative isolation from other PSA sites, follows agreement on a new contract with unions, the company said. The deal includes wage restraint and increased flexibility on working time, according to local press reports. ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)

