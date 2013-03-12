FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot reshuffles top team as two executives quit
March 12, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Peugeot reshuffles top team as two executives quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said two of its senior executives had left the management board following a board meeting on Tuesday.

Brands director Frederic Saint Geours and research and development chief Guillaume Faury have both left Chief Executive Philippe Varin’s top team, the company said in an emailed statement.

Saint Geours will stay on as a special adviser to the CEO, while Faury is taking up another position outside the group, the company said.

Two non-executive directors, Ernest-Antoine Seilliere and Joseph Toot Jr., are also standing down early from the supervisory board, the company said.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by James Regan

