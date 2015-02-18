Peugeot raises cash goal after strong recovery progress in 2014

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen took a firm step towards its recovery goals on Wednesday, raising its key cash-flow objective after strong China sales and a market upturn in Europe helped it to beat expectations for 2014.

The French carmaker pledged to deliver 4.2 billion euros ($4.79 billion) in cumulative operating cash flow by 2017, more than doubling its earlier 2018 target, after the auto division returned to profit on a 1 percent sales gain to 53.6 billion.

“Our 2014 results show evidence that the process of rebuilding the group’s financial fundamentals is underway,” Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in the company statement.

“We are ahead of our reconstruction plan.”

Peugeot’s manufacturing division swung to a 63 million euro operating profit from a 1.04 billion loss, with the overall net loss narrowing to 555 million from 2.23 billion. Group operating income also turned positive to the tune of 905 million. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Blaise Robinson)