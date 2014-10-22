FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Peugeot quarterly auto revenue drops despite pricing push
October 22, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Peugeot quarterly auto revenue drops despite pricing push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to group sales volume from Peugeot brand sales volume in last paragraph)

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s group sales rose 1.6 percent in the third quarter, but a push to raise pricing failed to deliver higher revenue at its core manufacturing arm, the French carmaker said on Wednesday.

Revenue rose to 12.296 billion euros ($15.64 billion) at the group level in July-September but came in at 7.971 billion at the automotive division, down 0.8 percent on the year-earlier period.

The pricing push “only partially offset the negative volume and currency effects”, the company said in a statement.

Peugeot nonetheless lifted its 2014 European auto market growth forecast to 4-5 percent from 3 percent previously, while cutting its market outlooks for Russia and Latin America.

The group’s sales volume rose 5.4 percent to almost 644,000 vehicles in the quarter, the company said, confirming estimates published last week. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

