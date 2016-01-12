Peugeot 2015 sales rise 1.2 pct as emerging markets sap Europe rebound

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said it had eked out a 1.2 percent gain in global vehicle deliveries last year as a China slowdown and emerging-markets slump almost cancelled out the benefit of a European auto recovery.

PSA Peugeot Citroen’s global sales volume rose to 2.973 million vehicles in 2015 from 2.939 million the previous year, the Paris-based group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales rose 5.9 percent in Europe and 6.4 percent in the company’s Middle East and Africa region, but fell 0.9 percent in China and Southeast Asia.

Volumes tumbled in emerging markets, Peugeot said, with Latin America recording a 21.4 percent sales decline and Eurasia - mainly Russia - plunging 72.6 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)