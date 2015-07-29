FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot says anti-French backlash weighs on Iran talks
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 29, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Peugeot says anti-French backlash weighs on Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s talks on a manufacturing venture with Iran’s biggest carmaker are being undermined by anti-French sentiment in the country, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

Peugeot has “developed proposals” with historic partner Iran Khodro, Tavares said, but progress is being hindered by a backlash over France’s tough line during the talks preceding a July 14 breakthrough deal under which sanctions are to be lifted in return for curbs on Iranian nuclear activities.

“The negotiations are taking place in a climate that is fairly hostile to France, because the country’s role during the period under sanctions was not appreciated,” Tavares said.

Peugeot remains in discussion with other potential Iranian partners, he added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.