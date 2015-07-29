UPDATE 1-Peugeot says anti-French backlash weighs on Iran talks

(Adds comments from top Iranian carmaker Khodro)

PARIS/DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s talks on a manufacturing venture with Iran’s biggest carmaker are being undermined by anti-French sentiment in the country, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

Peugeot has “developed proposals” with historic partner Iran Khodro, Tavares said, but progress is being hindered by a backlash over France’s tough line during the talks preceding a July 14 breakthrough deal under which sanctions are to be lifted in return for curbs on Iranian nuclear activities.

“The negotiations are taking place in a climate that is fairly hostile to France, because the country’s role during the period under sanctions was not appreciated,” Tavares said.

Iran Khodro said the French carmaker must account for its decision in 2011 to exit Iran under sanctions before signing any new deals, state-owned Press TV said.

Hashem Yekke-Zare, managing director of Iran Khodro, said the firm was in discussions with several companies and suggested that Renault, another French firm, could replace its competitor Peugeot as Iran Khodro’s main partner.

Peugeot and Renault both enjoyed a strong position in the Iranian market before international sanctions on Tehran were introduced in 2011, forcing them to exit.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrived in Tehran for a one-day visit on Wednesday, where he laid out plans for stronger economic ties, including in the carmaking sector, after reaching a nuclear deal two weeks ago.

Peugeot remains in discussion with other potential Iranian partners, Tavares added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Sam Wilkin; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)