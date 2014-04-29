FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot launches rights issue, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Peugeot launches rights issue, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen launched its 1.95 billion euro ($2.70 billion) rights issue on Tuesday that will see Dongfeng Motor and the French government take 14.1 percent stakes in the carmaker.

Peugeot set a subscription price of 6.77 euros per new share, with investors receiving seven new shares for 12 held, according to a statement published on its website.

The subscription period will run from May 2 until May 14, with the transaction guaranteed by a banking syndicate, Peugeot said.

Shares in the carmaker were more than 4 percent higher in early trading at 11.985 euros. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.