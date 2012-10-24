FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot says state-backed rescue EU-compliant
October 24, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Peugeot says state-backed rescue EU-compliant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The French government-backed rescue plan for PSA Peugeot Citroen’s struggling lending arm will comply with European Union rules, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said on Wednesday.

Peugeot announced a government-brokered deal to secure 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) in bank financing and a state guarantee on up to 7 billion euros of future borrowings. Peugeot said it would pay the government for the guarantee.

“It’s not state aid, it’s state support,” Chatillon said during a call with analysts and reporters. “It’s priced at market values.” ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

