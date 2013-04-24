FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 24, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Peugeot mulls early plant closure amid disruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen may close its Aulnay plant a year ahead of schedule and shift production of the Citroen C3 subcompact to its nearby Poissy site, the company said Wednesday.

The French carmaker, which had earmarked the site for closure in 2014, is considering whether to shutter the facility near Paris this year as protesters disrupt production, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said.

“The fact that a small number of people keep disrupting our factory might oblige us to do so,” the CFO told analysts and reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alison Birrane)

