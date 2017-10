PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government has checked that its plan to provide 7 billion euros in financial guarantees to the lending arm of ailing carmaker PSA Peugeot Citreon complies with EU rules, the government’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We have checked that all this is Euro-compatible,” Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.