GM, PSA look beyond purchasing, engineering alliance

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - General Motors is examining whether to extend the alliance with French partner PSA Peugeot Citroen beyond existing plans for joint purchasing and development, the U.S. carmaker said on Wednesday.

In a statement GM said it would co-develop with PSA a compact multi purpose vehicle (MPV) for GM’s Opel-Vauxhall unit and a compact crossover for the Peugeot brand. Additionally a subcompact MPV for Opel-Vauxhall and Citroen would be developed.

The four brands also plan to share a platform for a mid-size car and engineer an improved architecture for subcompact cars with low CO2 emissions, GM said.

“Beyond this, PSA and GM are currently sounding out whether to extend the cooperation potentially to other fields,” it added.